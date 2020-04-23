Introducing The Weekly—A Letter from the Editor

When it comes down to it, the outdoor industry is a family. So, when the announcement came that Outdoor Retailer Summer Market would be cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire industry felt even more broken. While it’s critical that health and safety is a priority, it’s also an economic blow—to everyone from big brands ready to lead the industry and aspiring entrepreneurs hoping to build their dreams. The real sting is that we’re missing the chance to gather, to exchange ideas, to form partnerships, to hug – that’s why the show matters.

Over the past 12 years I have been involved with The Daily, the official publication of the show, as an editor and reporter. Since January 2019 I have been in charge of putting out this publication that keeps attendees informed of products, personalities, events, education seminars, and ideas at the show. With Hed Hi Media and a team of dedicated freelancers, we have given you the pulse of everything that happens during those hectic days on the floor. The Daily is an institution.

So, I am excited to let you know that even though there will be no show this June, the The Daily will publish—as The Weekly. We will keep you connected through this digital magazine and unite this community thanks to our communal passion for the outdoors and our collective influence. We’ll give you a resource, provide valuable guidance and give voice to the diverse community that gathers at the show.

The Weekly will hit your inbox every Tuesday starting May 5. Inside, you will find the same high-quality content and images you are used to reading in The Daily. We will continue to bring you in-depth news about the outdoor industry, products, conservation, and the ongoing effort to endure and thrive during this crisis. It will include breaking news, features, advocacy, education, opinions, gear, best practices, and essential crisis information for retailers and brands. We will showcase new product picks from outdoor brands who normally exhibit at the show (including lists of current product inventory). We hope to make it easy for prospective buyers to write orders and for retailers to move product. We will continue to give voice to populations that have been underserved by the industry in the past. Most of all, we will give you tools that can help get you through this challenging time and beyond.

The show is a gathering of retailers, brands, reps, designers, athletes, media, nonprofits, activists, artists, political decision makers, and influencers. It’s not about the show or a magazine. It’s about the people who make up the show.

With that in mind, we want to let you know that participation will be key to The Weekly. We want to hear from you. We want to include your voices. We need to come together in this difficult time and hold onto what means the most to us. We look forward to this new venture and continuing to build a strong, committed community, and we look forward to you joining us.

Doug Schnitzspahn

Editorial Director

Contact the team with questions, comments, and feedback, and submit products and editorial ideas for consideration.