SUMMER MARKET 2020 / COVID-19 FAQ

How did you make this decision?

Maintaining the health and safety of everyone is paramount to us. Amidst growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and after having extensive conversations with many of you, we made the difficult decision to cancel Outdoor Retailer Summer Market 2020, which had been scheduled for June 23-25, 2020 in Denver.

This is due to recent developments regarding COVID-19, that include, but are not limited to, the declaration of a National State of Emergency; the various statewide states of emergency declared across the nation; the latest federal measures, including travel restrictions placed on foreign nationals traveling to the United States from certain EU member states and other places; the declaration by the WHO of COVID-19 as a pandemic; the accelerating pace of confirmed cases worldwide and domestically; the current quarantines, containment areas and restrictions on congregating and large gatherings imposed by states and other government and public health authorities; various company-imposed travel restrictions on employees affecting attendees and participating companies; and the resulting cancellations made by several partners. These developments have made it impossible to effectively execute a June event that delivers the level of education, connection and value that our community expects.

Visit our COVID-19 Resources page for resources from partners, retailers, brands, the government and others to help you navigate this time.

Will Summer Market 2020 be rescheduled?

With so much uncertainty around when it will be safe again to host Summer Market, along with the tremendous business impacts across our industry and accounting for the spring/summer buying cycle, we will not be rescheduling the 2020 edition of Summer Market.

When will the next Outdoor Retailer show be held?

Outdoor Retailer will return to Denver for the 2021 winter show scheduled for January 27-29, 2021 at the Colorado Convention Center. The next summer show will be held June 15-17, 2021 in Denver.

Are there any plans to host a virtual event or other opportunities to connect?

The Outdoor Retailer and Emerald teams are exploring all ideas, platforms and technologies that can best serve the outdoor industry now and in the future. Details around digital solutions will be announced as they are available, and we’re aiming to deliver tools that:

Support go-to-market strategy for Spring/Summer 2021

Reinforce buyer/seller networks

Offer an ability to discover new brands, products and retailers, and a place to learn

Provide media and marketing opportunities to tell stories and drive awareness

If I already made travel plans for Summer Market, who do I contact to cancel?

Hotel reservations made through EventSphere will be cancelled. At this time, attendees have not been charged for these reservations. EventSphere will be reaching out to everyone with active reservations to assist with canceling or rebooking hotels. For questions regarding housing booked through EventSphere, contact them at (877) 414-7918 or [email protected].

For all lodging reservations or additional room nights booked separate from EventSphere, contact the respective property or booking agent to cancel and confirm a refund.

We recommend canceling any air and ground travel arrangements as soon as possible. Many airlines, hotels and lodging companies are offering flexible refund options at this time due to the COVID-19 situation. Please contact your airline or travel provider directly to review options.

What if I booked a non-refundable flight and/or lodging for Summer Market?

Contact your travel provider as many airlines, hotels and lodging companies are offering flexible refund options at this time due to the COVID-19 situation. Should further questions arise, if you are a retailer, independent rep, or designer, please contact our Attendee Relations team. For media, contact PR. If you are a brand, contact your Account Executive.

What are the dates for Outdoor Retailer summer show in 2021?

The next Outdoor Retailer summer show will be run from June 15-17, 2021 in Denver.

What steps will be taken to update health and safety protocols at future shows?

When we meet again, know that we will be working with partners and the Colorado Convention Center to implement additional precautions and protocols and ensure the health and safety of all in attendance. We will be following all guidelines set forth by the CDC and state and local health authorities.

What will happen with the Outdoor Retailer Inspiration Awards scheduled for summer?

The Outdoor Retailer Inspiration Awards will be put on hold and return at the summer 2021 show. The annual Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards will take place again at the January 2021 show – the entry window will open in late summer. Details on both awards are available on outdoorretailer.com.

What if I receive a message from someone claiming to provide access to Outdoor Retailer attendee lists/contacts, education or other?

Please be cautious should you receive unsolicited emails from someone claiming to have access to Outdoor Retailer attendee lists/contacts or asking you to register for the show or for other information. This may be an example of an emerging scam targeting attendees and exhibitors of large events that have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. See a list of Outdoor Retailer’s approved vendors here.

FOR ATTENDEES

Will I receive a full refund of my registration fees? Or can those fees roll over and apply to the January or June 2021 shows?

To apply your existing paid registration fee to the January 2021 or June 2021 shows, please contact: [email protected] .

. To request a full refund, please contact Registration Customer Service: By email: [email protected] By phone: 800-465-5514 (international registrants, contact +1-240-439-2842)

General registration for all badge types for the January 2021 show will open in the fall.

What is the timeline on receiving a refund for my registration fees?

Outdoor Retailer is working on refunds for registered attendees. Please note, due to the unprecedented nature of the situation, refunds may take time and we ask for your patience as they are processed.

If I registered for Summer Market, will I have to register again for the January 2021 show or next summer’s show?

To apply your existing paid registration fee to the January 2021 or June 2021 shows, please contact: [email protected] .

. To request a full refund, please contact Registration Customer Service: By email: [email protected] By phone: 800-465-5514 (international registrants, contact +1-240-439-2842)

General registration for all badge types for the January 2021 show will open in the fall.

Will there be Early Bird (free) registration opportunities again?

Early Bird registration details for the January 2021 show will be announced in the fall.

How can I contact the brands/exhibitors I was planning to meet with at Summer Market?

We are working on a solution for you! Outdoor Retailer is the largest network of outdoor businesses, and many of our attendees and exhibitors will be looking for ways to engage with the show now cancelled. We are exploring digital solutions to ensure brands can connect with buyers around their summer business. Please stay tuned for more information.

When will we know what brands will be exhibiting at the January show?

The exhibitor list for the January 2021 show will first be online at outdoorretailer.com in the fall. Once posted, the list will be automatically updated as more brands contract for the show.

Are there scholarship opportunities to support retailers?

The Outdoor Retailer Scholarship Program helps defray costs to attend the show considering challenges a store may be facing. Focused on supporting specialty retailers, stores or individuals can apply for scholarship support online. Application is not a guarantee of approval.

What happens with the education sessions scheduled for Summer Market?

We are working with the individuals and organizations slated to speak during Summer Market to develop the same or similar programming at a future Outdoor Retailer show or through digital programming. We are also exploring digital solutions in order to provide relevant education for the outdoor industry during these times. Anyone interested in speaking is invited to submit a proposal online, and additional details around all education sessions will be announced when available.

FOR EXHIBITORS

Can I apply my deposit toward a future Outdoor Retailer show?

With the cancellation of Summer Market 2020 due to COVID-19, all active exhibitors and sponsors can roll deposits over to the January or June 2021 show. If you opt not to be contracted for a 2021 show at this time, a full refund of your Summer Market 2020 payment will be issued. Each company will be required to submit their request through an online portal. Your Account Executive will be in touch on next steps.

What is the timeline for receiving refunds?

Outdoor Retailer will be in touch with exhibitors and sponsors and provide additional information around refund processes. Please note, due to the unprecedented nature of the situation, refunds may take time and we ask for your patience as they are processed.

I recently cancelled due to the coronavirus, would I be eligible for a refund?

If you cancelled at an earlier time, please contact your Account Executive.

What are my company’s options for exhibiting at a future show?

The next opportunity for the industry to come together will be at the winter show, running January 27-29, 2021 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Early bird booth rates for the show have been extended until July 1, 2020. To take advantage of these preferred rates, a contract is required.

The next Outdoor Retailer summer show will be held from June 15-17, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. For exhibitors who would like to roll their deposits from Summer Market 2020 to 2021, we will honor your Summer Market 2020 rates for your 2021 booth space.

Contact your Account Executive to discuss next steps and how to apply payments made for 2020 to 2021.

If my company decides to exhibit at a future show, can any payments made to date be rolled over to that show?

Partners scheduled to exhibit or sponsor at Summer Market 2020 have the option to roll payments to the January or June 2021 show for booth, sponsorship or print opportunities. To further discuss how to apply all or partial credit to 2021, please contact your Account Executive.

Are there any savings or incentive opportunities I should be aware of?

Yes, there are different savings opportunities available as your company considers options.

For January 2021, the early bird booth rate is available until July 1, 2020. A contract and deposit are required. Active SIA and OIA members qualify for member rates with additional savings. Special advertising rates in The Daily and Outdoor Retailer Magazine’s December issue are also available on the contract.

For June 2021 exhibitors who would like to roll their deposits from Summer Market 2020 to 2021, we will honor your Summer Market 2020 rates for your 2021 booth space. A contract and deposit are required. Active OIA members qualify for a 10% booth savings. Special advertising rates in The Daily and Outdoor Retailer Magazine’s June issue are also available on the contract.

When can I book housing for 2021?

For the winter show in January 2021, details on booking housing will be available soon.

For the next summer show in June 2021, details on booking housing will be available soon.

Can my sponsorship or advertising roll over to a future Outdoor Retailer show?

Yes, we would love for you to continue your sponsorship or advertising. Your Account Executive will be in touch to discuss next steps.

Is there a way to connect with the retailers we were planning to meet with at Summer Market 2020?

We are working on a solution for you! Outdoor Retailer is the largest network of outdoor businesses, and many of our attendees and exhibitors will be looking for ways to engage with the show now cancelled. We are exploring digital solutions to ensure brands can connect with buyers around their summer business. Please stay tuned for more information.